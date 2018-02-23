Former UVA star Malcolm Brogdon named in documents tied to federal investigation into NCAA basketball

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Malcolm Brogdon, a former UVA men’s basketball All-American, played his final game for the ‘Hoos on March 27, 2016.

Two weeks earlier, it’s alleged his mother received a dinner paid for by an associate of a sports agency – a potential NCAA violation. Yahoo! Sports obtained documents and bank records from the federal investigation into the underbelly of college basketball. Among the expenditures: those of prominent former NBA agent Andy Miller, his former associate Christian Dawkins and his agency, ASM Sports.

One expense report appears to show Dawkins paid $64.16 for a meal with Malcolm Brogdon’s mother at The Ritz Carlton on March 14, 2016.

In a statement to CBS Sports, UVA says, “The University of Virginia athletics department is aware of this morning’s Yahoo Sports report regarding ASM Sports’ expenditures. Our compliance office is reviewing the matter and we have no further comment at this time.”

Brogdon, who finished as UVA’s ninth all-time leading scorer, was a unanimous consensus first-team All-American in 2015-16. He was selected by the Milwaukee Bucks in the second round (36th overall pick) of the 2016 NBA Draft.

Brogdon’s mother, Jann Adams, tells The Daily Progress she doesn’t recall having dinner with any agent nor does she remember ever going to the Ritz Carlton for dinner.

Virginia is one of at least 20 programs the Yahoo! Sports report claims is tied to the federal investigation. Among the others, Duke, North Carolina, Clemson, NC State, Kentucky, Kansas, Michigan State and more.

NCAA president Mark Emmert said, in a statement, “These allegations, if true, point to systematic failures that must be fixed and fixed now if we want college sports in America. Simply put, people who engage in this kind of behavior have no place in college sports. They are an affront to all those who play by the rules. Following the Southern District of New York’s indictments last year, the NCAA Board of Governors and I formed the independent Commission on College Basketball, chaired by Condoleezza Rice, to provide recommendations on how to clean up the sport. With these latest allegations, it’s clear this work is more important now than ever. The Board and I are completely committed to making transformational changes to the game and ensuring all involved in college basketball do so with integrity. We also will continue to cooperate with the efforts of federal prosecutors to identify and punish the unscrupulous parties seeking to exploit the system through criminal acts.”