Duck Donuts opens Chesapeake location

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Good news for doughnut lovers!

The new Duck Donuts location is opening Friday. The store is located on 1329 N. Battlefield Boulevard next to Mission BBQ.

In addition to donuts, the location also serves Duck Donuts’ signature coffee blends—Riptide Roast, Light House Blend, and Sunset Pier Decaf, tea, espresso drinks, OBX donut breakfast sandwich, donut sundaes with ice cream, select retail items and more.

To celebrate the grand opening, Duck Donuts has selected Children’s Health Investment Program of South Hampton Roads to receive its inaugural Quack Gives Back donation. The store will contribute a percentage of its sales on Saturday to support the organization’s mission.

Duck Donuts specializes in made-to-order donuts. Customers can choose from a variety of topping combinations, including traditional favorites such as chocolate icing with sprinkles and more adventurous creations such as maple icing with bacon.

Donuts at this location will be made fresh to order 7 days a week, Sunday-Tuesday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday-Saturday 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.