DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW new episode, Monday 2/26 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“The Curse of the Earth Totem” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

THE DEVIL’S TRIANGLE — When Sara (Caity Lotz) decides to take some private time, the Legends pursue a lead on the whereabouts of the long-lost Earth Totem. Without Sara’s knowledge, the Legends find themselves in 1717 to hunt for Blackbeard’s long-lost treasure, but in true Legends fashion things go awry. Meanwhile, Ray (Brandon Routh) feels guilty about something he has done and tries to make amends, which lands him in even bigger trouble. Dominc Purcell, Nick Zano, Maise Richardson-Sellers and Nick Zano also stars. Chris Tammaro directed the episode written by Grainne Godfree & Ubah Mohamed (#312). Original airdate 2/26/2018.