Coast Guard helps passengers after boat runs aground near Wachapreague, Virginia

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – The Coast Guard helped assist six passengers of a fishing boat that had run aground on Thursday.

The boat had gotten stuck in mud in a channel that was just north of Bradford Bay, according to Coast Guard officials.

The boat had eight passengers, but two of them stayed with the boat, while the Coast Guard transported the other six passengers to the Coast Guard Station Wachapreague.

Crew members of the 34-foot-fishing boat Wreckaholic originally contacted watchstanders via cell phone around 6 p.m. on Thursday.

To help the crew, the Coast Guard launched a 24-foot Special Purpose Craft—Shallow Water boat to assist the fishermen, which were less than a mile away from Station Wachapreague.

“Be aware of the areas that you are navigating,” said Petty Officer 3rd Class Cameron Elliott, the watchstander receiving the distress call. “Always take in account for possible shoaling, tide levels and wind speeds. Never hesitate to call the Coast Guard at the first sign of trouble.”

Rising tide later in the evening allowed the boat’s captain and first mate to dislodge the boat. The boat was safely tied up at Island House Restaurant and Marina in Wachapreague, after is was freed.

No injuries or pollution were reported as a result of this incident.