Call on Hall: Virginia Beach’s Devon Hall sits down for a one-on-one chat with Mitch

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – After spending his first couple of year’s on campus learning from the likes of Malcolm Brogdon and Justin Anderson, Devon Hall has become the go-to guy for top-ranked Virginia this season.

As a captain for the ‘Hoos, the Virginia Beach native is shooting a career-high 12 points per game, and an efficient 45-percent from three-point range.

With March Madness approaching, Hall sat down with News 3’s Mitch Brown to talk about his individual progression, how head coach Tony Bennett has helped him grow as a leader, and his plans after his senior season wraps up.

With a win over Pittsburgh on Saturday, the ‘Hoos will clinch their third outright regular season ACC title in school history.