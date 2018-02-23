BLACK LIGHTNING new episode, Tuesday 2/27 at 9pm on WGNT 27

“Three Sevens: The Book of Thunder” — (9:00-10:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, LV) (HDTV)

TO RIGHT THE WRONGS – Jefferson (Cress Williams) is on the hunt for his father’s killer, while Anissa (Nafessa Williams) uses her new powers to rectify a wrong after a protest fails. Jennifer (China Anne McClain) grapples with some difficult choices. Elsewhere, Gambi (James Remar) begs for help from Lynn (Christine Adams). Damon Gupton and Marvin Jones III also star. The episode was written by Charles Holland and directed by Benny Boom (#106). Original airdate 2/27/2018.