NORFOLK, Va - Actors Bruce Warren and Steve Pacek will be very busy on stage as two of the three performers bringing to life a comic version of the Sherlock Holmes classic The Hound of the Baskervilles.

Catch the Virginia Stage Company presentation  February 24 through March 11 at the Wells Theater in Norfolk.

Virginia Stage Company

www.vastage.org/hound