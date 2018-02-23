12-year-old arrested for allegedly making threat toward Blair Middle School

NORFOLK, Va. – Police in Norfolk have arrested a 7th grade girl for allegedly making a threat toward Blair Middle School.

The 12-year-old, who is a Blair Middle School student, faces felony charges for making threats of death or bodily injury to a person or persons on school property, according to Norfolk officials.

Norfolk Police received a 9-1-1 call around 6 p.m. on Tuesday for the possible threat made on social media. The threat stated that someone was going to shoot the students and staff if they come to school next week.

“Parents are encouraged to speak with their children about the seriousness of making threats verbally and on social media. These crimes carry potentially significant consequences such as detention and/or fines,” said Norfolk officials.

Both Norfolk Public Schools and the Norfolk Police Department worked together to closely investigate this threat.

If you have any additional information about this incident, please call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-UP.