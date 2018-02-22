Virginia Beach developer buys Chesapeake Square Mall

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Kotarides, a Virginia Beach property management company, has bought the Chesapeake Square Mall in Western Branch.

The mayor of Chesapeake made the announcement Thursday at the annual State of the City address.

Since 1963, Kotarides has specialized in building homes, developing neighborhoods and managing properties.

Chesapeake Square Mall was built in 1989 and has approximately 80 stores and several eateries.

There is no specific information on what the developer plans to do with the land at this time.