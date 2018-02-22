Trooper’s service-issued gun was taken from the center console of his car in Portsmouth

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - Court documents reveal that a trooper's gun was taken from the center console of his car.

Authorities have been investigating this situation for over a year.

A trooper’s service pistol was taken from his personal car in January 2017.

It happened in the Churchland section of Portsmouth.

Records indicate a neighbor sent the victim a text message saying there were four people seen in the neighborhood who may have gone into his car. They state he realized the gun was stolen.

Richard James spent almost 30 years working as a Norfolk Police Officer and is now the Head of the Department of Criminal Justice for Tidewater Community College.

James said these types of situations happen more than you might imagine and police sometimes have their service weapons stolen. He said the theft of any gun extremely concerning.

“That means that someone who is a known theft now has a deadly weapon and that's concerning,” said James.

Police took DNA from the victim’s car, but no one has been arrested.

They said they are actively seeking information about thefts from vehicles in the area or weapons that were stolen or sold.

“It's a dangerous weapon and you don't want it in the wrong hands,” said James.

Car break-ins are a big problem throughout the entire region - happening daily - and experts say not to keep valuables in the car, park in lit areas and lock your car doors.

Contact State Police if you have any information about the stolen gun.