TCC students put red “X’s” on hands calling for end to modern-day slavery

NORFOLK, Va. - Students at Tidewater Community College in Norfolk could be seen with red "X's" on their hands on Thursday in a protest against modern-day slavery and human trafficking.

The protest was in participation with the nationwide "End It Movement".

"It's a topic that everybody needs to talk about because it's so quiet now. All we hear about is in the 1600s how African Americans came over as slaves. It's not just that. It's everybody," said Nora Brooks, a freshman member of the Student Government Association who started the movement on campus.

Those who participate in the movement are asked to post selfies with their "X's" on social media with #EndItMovement