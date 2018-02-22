Student in custody after making threat toward Lynnhaven Middle School

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A spokesperson with Virginia Beach City Public Schools said Thursday that a student was arrested for making threats toward Lynnhaven Middle School.

Principal Kellie Mason sent the following message to families after the incident:

Good evening, parents. This is Dr. Mason, principal of Lynnhaven Middle School. Late this afternoon, at the end of the school day, students reported to a staff member that they overheard a threat against our school. Police were immediately contacted, and the student responsible was identified and is now in police custody. Appropriate disciplinary action is also being taken here at the school. I want to thank the students who came forward to report this threat and again want to remind our students that if they hear something, they should say something to a teacher, administrator or other adult. As always, I want to thank you for your continued support of Lynnhaven Middle School.

