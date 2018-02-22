Slightly Stoopid coming to Portsmouth in July

PORTSMOUTH, Va. – Slightly Stoopid will be returning to Portsmouth to play in concert on July 13.

The band from San Diego has a popular following in Hampton Roads, and will return to playing at after also making a trip to the “Seven Cities” the previous two years.

The Union Bank and Trust Pavilion will hold the concert, and the band will begin to play at 6:30 p.m., with gates to the venue opening at 5:30 p.m.

According to the band’s representatives, Slightly Stoopid’s “School’s Out For Summer 2018 Tour” will include special guests Stick Figure and Pepper. The tour will bring the band coast to coast as well as headlining festival appearances at Levitate Music & Arts Festival and Arise Music Festival.

Pepper, the three-piece band from San Diego, which consist of vocalist/guitarist Kaleo Wassman, vocalist/bassist Bret Bollinger, and drummer Yesod Williams.

Since the band’s formation, they have released seven studio albums as well as two live albums. They also were a headlining band for the 2011 Warped Tour.

Founded in 2006, Stick Figure is a one-man band consisting of Scoot Woodruff. The multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer began playing instruments at 17-years-old.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m., Friday, Feb. 23 at the Union Bank & Trust Pavilion Box Office and all Ticketmaster locations, charge by phone at 800.745.3000 or purchase online here.

Advance General Admission tickets are $35, day-of-show General Admission tickets are $40, including facility and service fees. There is a $3 discount with military ID.