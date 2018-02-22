Norfolk Public Schools to hold job fair

NORFOLK, Va. – Looking for a job? Norfolk Public Schools is looking to hire.

Norfolk Public Schools’ Department of Human Resources will hold a job fair for potential employees on Saturday, February 24, from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The event will be held at Crossroads School on 8021 Old Ocean View Road, and will focus on jobs with NPS that are of an instructional capacity, according to officials with the district. So teachers may want to look into this job fair specifically.

Those interested in applying for a position may visit the NPS Human Resources. An application will be available online for interested candidates to fill out prior to the employment event.

District officials say that applicants may contact the Department of Human Resources at 757-628-3905 for additional information.

A special fair for bus drivers and assistants will take place on Saturday, March 3, from 9:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at the Central Administration Building located at 800 E. City Hall Ave., Norfolk, VA 23510.