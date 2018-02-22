Newport News Police investigating deadly auto-pedestrian crash

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department Crash Team Unit is investigating a deadly auto-pedestrian crash in the 16900 block of Warwick Boulevard Thursday night.

Police and paramedics responded to the crash around 10:11 p.m., arriving to find a woman who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Warwick Boulevard between Picketts Line and Dozier Road is shut down while the crash is being investigated. Authorities recommend motorists take an alternate route.

There is no further information.

