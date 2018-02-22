Netflix is celebrating International Women’s Day the whole month of March

Netflix will be dedicating the month of March to the ladies.

The online streaming service will be releasing new episodes of series and movies that star women or have women directing the programming.

Shows that are coming to Netflix this March featuring women will be: Jessica Jones, Santa Clarita Diet, On My Block, Collateral, Love Season 3, a new episode of My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman featured Malala Yousafzai, and so much more.

