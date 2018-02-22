Man shot while sitting in backseat of car in Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A 23-year-old man was injured while sitting in the back seat of a car early Thursday morning, according to police.

Officers responded to the area of Rochester Court around 2 a.m.

When they arrived, they found the victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.

Police say the incident happened while the victim was sitting in the car in the area of 36th Street and Madison Avenue.

A person who was in teh car at the time said a man dressed in dark clothing opened fire on the vehicle.

After the shooting, the driver drove to the area of Rochester Court and called police.

The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for his injury.

Police are still investigating.