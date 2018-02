Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Beginning April 21, the Garden Club of Virginia's Historic Garden Week celebrates 85 years with the return of its annual, statewide home and garden tours. Of the 29 tours taking place over the eight-day showcase, five will be held throughout Coastal Virginia in Suffolk, Williamsburg, Hampton-Newport News, Virginia Beach and Norfolk.

We get ready with soe healp from Lisa at Coastal Virginia Magazine (www.coastalvirginiamag.com).