Former labor union treasurer sentenced to 14 months for embezzlement

NORFOLK, Va. – A 39-year-old Portsmouth woman has been sentenced to 14 months in prison on Monday for embezzling money as the treasurer as a local labor union.

As the Secretary-Treasurer of International Brotherhood of Boilermakers Local 684, Department of Justice officials say that Tamika Bullock embezzled money from a fund that was used to assist sick and distressed members of the labor union she worked with.

Court documents show that Bullock was appointed to Secretary-Treasurer back in September 2015. She had been convicted of the charges back in November 2017.

Between January 2016 and October 2016, Bullock embezzled $24,600 from the union. Over $21,400 was stolen from the “sick and distressed” account.

As secretary-treasurer, Bullock gave financial reports at the monthly meeting of the union membership and made false statements about the balance in the account to hide her embezzlement. She reported balances up to $15,000 higher than the actual balance and used the $24,600 for her personal benefit, including paying for a cruise.

