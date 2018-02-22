× First Warning Traffic – Overnight closures continue for Thursday

SNJB: Overnight work on the South Norfolk Jordan Bridge next week will include lane shifts and shoulder closures Sunday, Feb 18 through Thursday, Feb 22 from 8 PM to 5 AM daily. The pedestrian walkway will remain open.

–

CHESAPEAKE – VDOT will close the ramp from I-64 west to I-464 north (Exit 291-A) for scheduled repairs February 25-27 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Signs will be in place to detour traffic at North Battlefield Boulevard (Exit 290-A).

–

CHESAPEAKE – NIGHTLY DETOURS AROUND HIGH RISE BRIDGE BEGIN FEB. 24

Bridge will close to traffic for as many as 10 nights for maintenance project

Motorists should expect to encounter detours in both directions around the High Rise Bridge from late in the evening until early the next morning for as many as 10 nights in a row beginning Saturday, Feb. 24.

The detours will allow crews to complete one of the last phases of a project to replace the center lock mechanism on the twin bascule span. Among other tasks, adjustments and testing must be done while the bridge is not under traffic.

During the High Rise Bridge closures, signs will detour motorists to the Gilmerton Bridge via Rt. 17 (George Washington Highway), Military Highway and I-464.

The nightly detours may continue until March 5. All work is weather-dependent.

The hours of the detour will vary as follows:

Saturday night to Sunday morning: midnight to 7 a.m.

Sunday night to Friday morning (weeknights): 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Friday night to Saturday morning: midnight to 5:30 a.m.

–

HAMPTON ROADS WEEKLY LANE-CLOSURES REPORT February 18-24

I-64 Widening Project, Newport News/York County/James City County:

Alternating single-lane closures, as well as intermittent stoppages up to 20 minutes, on I-64 east and west from Colonial Parkway to Lee Hall (exit 247) February 18-22, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Full ramp closures on I-64 with signed detours in place, on February 18-22, as follows: I-64 west off-ramp to Route 143 (exit 243B), as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. Route 199 east on-ramp to I-64 west, as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east on- and off-ramps to Route 199 west (exit 242A), as early as 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. I-64 east and west off-ramps to Route 60/Busch Gardens (exit 243A), starting as early as 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Lane closures under flagger control on Yorktown Road, Jefferson Avenue and Penniman Road at the I-64 overpasses on February 18-22, from 7 p.m. until 6 a.m.

Single lane closures on I-64 east and west from the James City-York County Line (mile marker 233) to Route 143 Camp Peary/Colonial Williamsburg (Exit 238) February 18-22, starting as early as 7 p.m. until 5 a.m. for soil boring operations.

I-64, Hampton Roads Bridge-Tunnel: One lane will remain open at all times.

Single-lane closures east February 21-22 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.



I-664, Monitor-Merrimac Bridge-Tunnel: One lane remaining open at all times.

I-664 north on February 21-22 from 8 p.m. and 5 a.m.

I-664, Peninsula:

Single-lane ramp closures north to I-64 east and west ramps February 19-23, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, Southside:

Single-lane closure I-64 west at Northampton Boulevard overpass February 19-22, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Single-lane ramp closure I-64 east to Military Hwy (Exit 297) February 21-22, from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

I-64, High Rise Bridge:

Single-lane closure west February 23 from 8 p.m. to 9 a.m. One lane remaining open at all times.

Single-lane closure west February 24 from 8 p.m. to 10 a.m. One lane remaining open at all times.

Alternating single-lane closures I-64 in both directions between S. Military Highway and Battlefield Boulevard February 18-22 from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Full closure between Rt. 17 (George Washington Highway) and I-464 February 25 at 12:01 a.m. to 7 a.m. with a signed detour in place. Nightly closures of High Rise Bridge will continue for up to 10 days for Center Lock Replacement Project.

I-64, Peninsula:

Single-lane closures both directions between Six Mount Zion Road (overpass) and Camp Peary/Williamsburg (Exit 238) February 18-22, from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times.

I-564, Norfolk: One lane will remain open at all times.

Single-lane closure Terminal Boulevard on-ramp to I-564 east February 20-23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Route 17, James River Bridge: One lane will remain open at all times.

Single-lane closure south February 19-23, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Military Highway Continuous Flow Intersection, Norfolk:

Alternating single-lane closures will be from February 18-24 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and from 7 p.m. to 5 a.m. One lane will remain open at all times on: Military Highway between Valley Drive and Lynn Street. Princess Anne Road between Sigmon Street and Military Highway. Northampton Boulevard between Military Highway and past USAA Drive. Robin Hood Road between Military Highway and Miller Store Road.

I-64 east off- ramp closure to Military Hwy (Exit 281A) February 18-22, from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m.

Turnpike Road Reconstruction Project, Portsmouth:

One northbound lane of Frederick Boulevard is open at the Turnpike Road intersection. Southbound Frederick Boulevard is closed. Signed detour in place.

Intersection of Jamestown Avenue and County Street closed until April 2018.

Elizabeth River Tunnels/Martin Luther King Expressway: Go to Elizabeth River Tunnels for the latest project and traffic updates regarding the Downtown Tunnel (I-264), Midtown Tunnel (U.S. 58) and Route 164 MLK Expressway.

–

NORFOLK – Kempsville Road will close to southbound traffic under I-264 from 9p.m. Friday until as late as 5 a.m. Monday (March 2-5) A detour will direct traffic to turn left on Center Drive and right on Newtown Road, back to Kempsville Road. Northbound traffic on Kempsville Road will also be stopped for up to 20 minutes at a time during the weekend closures. Outside of those stoppages, one lane of northbound Kempsville Road will be open to motorists. The lane closures will extend from the signal at Center Drive to approximately Blackstone Street. Access to the churches in the immediate vicinity of the lane closures (First Baptist Norfolk and Calvary Presbyterian) will remain open. The sidewalk to the east of the northbound lanes of traffic will also remain open with the exception of during the 20-minute stoppages of northbound traffic.



–

Alligator River Bridge on U.S. 64 to Close for Repairs March 14-21

Traffic will be detoured to N.C. 94, U.S. 264, U.S. 17 and U.S. 158

Beginning Wednesday, March 14, the North Carolina Department of Transportation will close the Alligator River Bridge between Tyrrell and Dare counties for one week. The closure will allow crews to complete major renovation work on the bridge’s swing-span drawbridge.

The bridge will be closed to all vehicle traffic at 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday, March 14 and is expected to reopen by 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, March 20. The drawbridge will also be closed to boat navigation. During the closure, crews will complete the electrical and mechanical swing span repairs that were started during the previous bridge closure Jan. 10-17.

The work is part of an extensive renovation project designed to extend the life of the 58-year-old bridge. The $16.7 million contract was awarded to Flatiron Constructors of Morrisville, NC back in March 2017.

During the closure, NCDOT will have detour signage and variable message signs in place to guide motorists through the following detour routes: