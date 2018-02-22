× First Warning Forecast: Tracking increasing clouds and a slight chance of rain overnight

Another unseasonably warm day today, but cooler temperatures and rain are in the forecast.

We had more record breaking heat today. We broke the record high in Norfolk. We reached 79 degrees, which broke the old record of 77 set back in 1937. Elizabeth City also had a high of 78, which broke the old record of 77, set back in 2003.

A cold front will continue to make it’s way across the region very slowly. Light rain in possible overnight with patchy fog. Temperatures will be cooler, with lows in the upper 40s.

Some patchy fog to start on Friday. Highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s. Still well-above normal for this time of year, but much cooler than the past few days.

Clouds and sunshine on Saturday. Highs will warm to the mid 70s.

Rain and possible storms on Sunday. It will be another warm day with highs in the mid 70s.

A big drop in temperatures to start the work week. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s, with showers. Tracking drier conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Another chance of rain for Thursday.

Meteorologist April Loveland

