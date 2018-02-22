× First Warning Forecast: Patchy fog, drizzle and much cooler temperatures to end the work week

A cold front will continue to make it’s way across the region very slowly. Drizzle and mist possible overnight with patchy fog. Temperatures will be cooler, with lows in the 40s.

Some patchy fog to start on Friday. Highs will reach the upper 50s and low 60s. Still well-above normal for this time of year, but much cooler than the past few days. A few morning showers possible.

Clouds and sunshine on Saturday. Highs will warm to the mid 70s.

Rain and possible storms on Sunday. It will be another warm day with highs in the mid 70s.

A big drop in temperatures to start the work week. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 50s, with showers. Tracking drier conditions for Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s. Another chance of rain for Thursday.

Tonight: Drizzle and patchy fog. Much cooler. Lows in the 40s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Morning fog, cloudy with a spotty shower or drizzle possible. Cooler. Highs in the 60s. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Patchy fog. Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low and mid 50s. Winds: SE 5-10 mph.

Meteorologist April Loveland

