Death investigation underway after man found dead on back deck of Accomack Co. home

ACCOMACK Co., Va. – Deputies are looking into a death investigation after a report received Wednesday.

The Accomack County Sheriff’s Office said they got a call about an unresponsive person in the 3200 block of Bradford Neck Road around 1:30 p.m.

When deputies got to the scene they located 34-year-old Kenneth W. Simpkins Jr. on a back deck of the residence.

Medical personnel were there and pronounced Simpkins deceased.

His body was taken to the Medical Examiner’s office in Norfolk on Thursday.

Deputies said there were no signs of gunshot wounds and said the cause of death is pending.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that can help officials call the Accomack County Sheriff’s Office at 757-787-1131 or 757-824-5666.