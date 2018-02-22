Child, woman injured in auto-pedestrian crash in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. – Two pedestrians were hit by a car in the 600 block of May Avenue Thursday evening.

Norfolk Police and paramedics responded to the area around 5:30 p.m. When they arrived at the scene, they found the pedestrians – a woman and a child – who sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The victims were taken to a local hospital and are expected to recover. The driver remained at the scene after the crash.

There is no further information.

Download the News 3 app for updates.