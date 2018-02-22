Celebrating Margarita and Chili Day together on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va - The folks from Public House in Norfolk (www.publichouseeats.com) stop by to help us celebrate two great days in one - National Margarita Day and National Chili Day.

First we learn to make a "MargarIPA" where the addition of an IPA, specifically O'Connor's El Guapo, to the standard margarita recipe enhances the drinks flavor with the beers ibu's and citrus profile

MargarIPA.

1.5 oz Tequila

.75 oz triple Sec

2 oz Sour

Shake and top with El Guapo IPA.

We also get a taste of Public House's Texas style chili. It gets its sweetness and heat from bittersweet chocolate and Speedy's hot sauce while the depth of flavor comes from the mingling of the beer and spices.

Recipe

1# ground beef

1# stew beef

1 can National Bohemian Beer

1 onion fine diced

1 T cumin

2 T salt

4 T chili powder

2 T garlic

2 large cans chopped tomatoes

1 can tomato paste

2 T Speedy's #44 Hot Sauce

1/2 cup bittersweet chocolate