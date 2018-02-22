CBS News names Margaret Brennan anchor of “Face the Nation”

Margaret Brennan will be the new moderator of the Face the Nation, CBS News announced Thursday.
Brennan will assume the permanent role on Sunday, February 25. She will still be the senior foreign affairs correspondent based in Washington D.C.
Since 2002, Brennan has reported on politics, international affairs and global markets. She joined CBS News in 2012 and has been the White House and senior foreign affairs correspondent since 2017.
“Margaret’s ability to ask newsmakers tough but fair questions in a deft and respectful manner, her sharp news instincts, and her tremendous ability to make complicated subjects understandable make her the perfect person to lead us into the next chapter of the broadcast,” said Mary Hager, Executive Producer of Face the Nation. “The entire Face the Nation team is thrilled she’s taking over the anchor spot.”
Before joining CBS News, Brennan spent a decade covering the global financial markets. She anchored and reported for Bloomberg Television globally. Before that, she was a correspondent for CNBC with a focus on the consumer during the financial crisis.
Brennan graduated from the University of Virginia in 2002, where she earned a bachelor’s degree in foreign affairs and Middle East studies with a minor in Arabic.