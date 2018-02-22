Behind the scenes of Kurt’s colonoscopy!

It’s the second leading cause of cancer deaths in the United States. We are talking about colorectal cancer. Early detection is crucial and doctors recommend a colonoscopy by age 50, something I had ignored.

In fact, I was six years overdue. I had my excuses: I’m a non-smoker, in good shape, don’t eat a lot of red meat, etc.

Virginia Beach gastroenterologist Dr. Keith Berger has heard it all before, “I say that’s wonderful and still get a colonoscopy, because none of that, as good as it is, protects you from colon cancer.”

It’s also what my wife, Judi has been saying, “Because I’ve said for years he needed to have it done and he just kind of shined me on and I’ve had it done twice and he still wouldn’t do it. “I think it was “Doc Lo”–the enforcer who made this happen,” she said.

So how did “Doc Lo” my new family doctor convince me to get a colonoscopy? Find out, because it’s not so much what she said, but what she did.

Plus see what’s all involved in getting ready for this procedure–known as the prep-work—which involves a special liquid diet.

We’ll just leave it at that for now. News 3 is taking you behind the scenes as I undergo my colonoscopy; the cameras are rolling, a microphone is on me. See how it all unfolds.

Make sure to watch my special report Thursday AND Friday nights on News 3 at 11 p.m.