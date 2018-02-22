A new season of Quality Comedy kicks off on Coast Live

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va - Quality comedy means it doesn't have to be dirty to be funny. That is the idea behind the Quality Comedy Series, hosted by Quincy Carr. Quincy talks to us about kicking off the 9th season on February 22nd at Dave & Busters in Virginia Beach. To learn more visit www.QuincyCarr.com.
