Wednesday’s First Warning Forecast: Near record heat again today

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

Near record heat again today… Watch out for areas of patchy fog this morning, but not as widespread as yesterday. Temperatures will start in the 60s this morning with mostly cloudy skies. More sunshine will blend in this afternoon. Highs will warm into the upper 70s this afternoon, about 25 degrees above normal and near record numbers. A stray shower is possible today but most areas will stay dry. It will be a bit breezy today with SW winds at 5 to 15 mph.

Highs will slip into the low 70s tomorrow. We will see mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers as a cold front slides to our north. We will drop into the low 60s on Friday, still about 10 degrees above normal. We will see mostly cloudy skies with a few scattered showers on Friday.

We will warm back into the mid 70s this weekend. Expect more sunshine in the mix for Saturday with a higher rain chance on Sunday.

Today: AM Fog, Partly Sunny, Warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 21st

1912 Tornado: Fluvanna Co

1989 F1 Tornado: Chowan Co

2014 Severe Weather: Wind Damage Richmond east to Chesapeake Bay and Tidewater

