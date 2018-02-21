× Suffolk Public Schools put focus on student mental health

SUFFOLK, Va. – Suffolk Public Schools are tackling the issue of teen depression head-on.

The school division is partnering with the Sarah Michelle Peterson Foundation to put a focus on mental well-being and to enhance support for students struggling with behavioral health issues.

As part of the program, all tenth-graders in the division will view a video called “More than Sad: Teen Depression” this month to help challenge the stigma of depression.

Thursday night, the school division will host the first of three community presentations on the topic of mental health, anxiety and depression; an adult discussion with a focus on suicide prevention where adults can view the same video the students are watching.

It will be held at King’s Fork High School at 6 p.m. The next two meetings are Thursday, March 1 at Nansemond River High School at 6:30 p.m. and Wednesday, March 14 at Lakeland High School at 6:30 p.m.