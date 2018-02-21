Suffolk man sentenced for string of armed robberies targeting Chinese restaurants

NORFOLK, Va. – A Suffolk man was sentenced Wednesday to 12 years in prison for a string of armed robberies targeting employees of Chinese restaurants throughout Hampton Roads.

Court documents say 23-year-old Raheem Lorinzo Lacey was the getaway driver during three armed robberies that happened in January 2017 and August 2017.

All three robberies were said to have followed the same patter: As Lacey and his co-conspirators waited outside the restaurants, they followed the victims to their homes. While Lacey was the getaway driver, his two co-conspirators ambushed the victims while waving handguns and demanding money and property.

From July 28 through August 12, 2017, Lacey and his co-conspirators were said to have robbed six victims and have stolen at least $4,500 in cash and valuables.