ODU alumnus Rick Lovato ensures Eagles Super Bowl title will always remain with him

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – Earlier this month, Eagles long snapper Rick Lovato became the first former Old Dominion University player to ever win a Super Bowl. Lovato has ensured his history-making victory in Super Bowl LII will remain forever with him.

Wednesday, Lovato tweeted a photo of his new tattoo – a large image of the Vince Lombardi Trophy, the prize awarded annually to the Super Bowl champion, on the left side of his body. He tells News 3 he got the ink Tuesday.

The tattoo does not list a year of the title. Lovato says that was intentional. “I didn’t want to put a main focus on just one Super Bowl when there are many more ahead of us,” he explained.