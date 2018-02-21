No. 1 Virginia clinches top seed in the ACC tournament with 65-54 win over Georgia Tech

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – Disappointment was not on the menu after a week-long layoff for No. 1 Virginia. Playing in their first game since February 13th, the Cavaliers kept Georgia Tech in check with a 65-54 win.

The ‘Hoos have now held 21 opponents to under 60 points this season. With the win, UVA (25-and-2, 14-and-1 ACC) clinched the No. 1 seed in the ACC Tournament next month, and at least a share of the regular season title.

Ty Jerome was the lone Cavalier to score in double figures, chipping in 18 points on 4-of-6 shooting from three-point land. Redshirt freshman De’Andre Hunter scored nine points off the bench.

Virginia can clinch the regular season crown outright on Saturday against Pittsburgh.