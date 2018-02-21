HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Black Panther's soundtrack , Birdman's new documentary, and Janelle Monae's new album are all on tap as we talk to DJ Bee from 92.1 The Beat.
Music news from DJ Bee at 92.1 The Beat on Coast Live
-
Music news from Ballard at Alt 105.3 on Coast Live
-
DJ DC from 103 JAMZ talks music news and money on Coast Live
-
7 hip-hop stars making America ‘woke’ again
-
Kendrick Lamar’s ‘Black Panther’ album is a hit — and it could change the music industry
-
‘Black Panther’ is heading for a blockbuster weekend. Here’s why that matters
-
-
The zero-gravity dance party where everyone floats in the air
-
Hampton University alumna’s costume design helps propel ‘Black Panther’ to success
-
The 60th annual Grammy nominations are here
-
Country star Kane Brown on Coast Live
-
We get a demonstration of a procedure used to fight migraines on Coast Live
-
-
We learn about a new study of social media and how it impacts us as consumers on Coast Live
-
Getting ready for Girl Scout cookie season on Coast Live
-
Black superheroes are having a moment