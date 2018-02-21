Va. Beach man accused of possessing child pornography indicted on several charges

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A man accused of having child pornography was indicted Tuesday on several charges, according to the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Benjamin Lyles, 35, was accused of possessing and reproducing child pornography.

He was arrested in may after police say they found cell phones, computers and other electronics believed to be containing child porn.

Lyles was indicted on a number of charges, including Child Pornography – Possession of (Subsequent Offense), Possess Child Porn (first offense), Reproduce, Transmit, Sell, Etc. Child Porn, Reproduce, Transmit, Sell, Etc., Child Porn, Subsequent Offense, and six (6) counts of Child Pornography – Possession of (Subsequent Offense).

His trial is set for May 9 in Virginia Beach Circuit Court.