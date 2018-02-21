× First Warning Forecast: Patchy fog and mild temperatures to start the day

It will be mild overnight, with lows in the low 60s. Expect skies to be partly cloudy with patchy fog.

Patchy fog to start the day Thursday. We’ll continue with low rain chances. Temperatures will warm into the low 70s under a mix of sun and clouds.

Some wet weather to end your work week as a warm front lifts over the region. It will be cooler, but still above normal for this time of year. Highs in the mid 60s. Temperatures won’t drop a whole lot overnight. Lows in the mid 50s. Expect some patchy fog to develop.

Patchy fog to start your day Saturday. Temperatures will again warm to the mid 70s under a mix of sun and clouds. A slight chance for a shower. Giving it a 20 percent chance at this point. Better chances for rain on Sunday as a cold front moves in. Temperatures will again warm to the mid and upper 70s.

Temperatures will be much cooler to start the work week. Highs will warm to the mid and upper 50s, which is closer to normal for this time of year.

Low rain chances and temperatures back in the 60s for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tonight: Partly cloudy and mild. Patchy fog. Lows in the low 60s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: A mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 40s. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

