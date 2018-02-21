× First Warning Forecast: Breaking More Records

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

We have already broken three more record highs this afternoon with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s which is about 25 degrees above normal. A stray shower is possible today but most areas will stay dry today. It will be a bit breezy today with SW winds at 5 to 15 mph. Cloud cover will continue to be scattered with sunshine breaking through this afternoon and into the evening.

We will start off tomorrow morning cloudy with patchy fog once again. We will see a mostly cloudy sky through the day with a few scattered showers as a cold front slides to our north. We will drop into the low 60s on Friday, still about 10 degrees above normal. We will be mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers on Friday.

We will warm back into the mid 70s this weekend. Expect more sunshine in the mix for Saturday with a high of 75 and only a 10% chance of rain. Sunday a little more cloud cover will build in and rain chances will be at 40%. The high will reach 77 for the day.

Today: AM Fog, Partly Sunny, Warm. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (30%). Highs in the low 70s. Winds: SW 5-10

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 21st

1912 Tornado: Fluvanna Co

1989 F1 Tornado: Chowan Co

2014 Severe Weather: Wind Damage Richmond east to Chesapeake Bay and Tidewater

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.