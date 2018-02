NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Police are investigating a shooting that injured a 17-year-old man.

It happened Tuesday evening around 6 p.m. in the area of 19th Street and Maple Avenue.

When officers arrived, they found the victim with a gunshot wound to his left arm.

He was taken to the hospital and is expected to be okay.

There is no detailed suspect information at this time.

If you have any information, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.