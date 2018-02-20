William & Mary announces Katherine Rowe as 28th president

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – Katherine Rowe has been announced as the College of William & Mary’s 28th president.

According to the school, Rowe was the unanimous choice of the Board of Visitors to lead the college. She will officially begin her appointment on July 1. She will be the first female president in the school’s 325 years.

Since 2014, Rowe has served as provost, dean of the faculty and the Sophia Smith Professor of English Language & Literature at Smith College in Massachusetts.

Before that, she spent 16 years at Bryn Mawr College as an English professor and department chair and the director of Katharine Houghton Hepburn Center.