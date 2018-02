WASHINGTON – President Trump is set to host a Public Safety Medal of Valor Awards Ceremony in the East Room of the White House Tuesday afternoon.

The Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor is the highest decoration for bravery exhibited by public safety officers in the U.S. It is comparable to the military’s Medal of Honor.

In July 2017, President Trump awarded five first responders with the medal for their response in a shooting that happened at a congressional baseball practice in June.