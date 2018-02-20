No place like home opener: ODU baseball beats Richmond, 4-2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) - Behind six strong innings from starter Morgan Maguire and career days from DJ Lardgeand Devon Adams at the plate, Old Dominion defeated Richmond, 4-2, in the 2018 home opener on Tuesday at the Bud Metheny Complex.

"We played a pretty good brand of baseball," said head coach Chris Finwood. "We didn't walk anybody and that was the difference in the game. We made them earn everything they got."

Maguire earned the win on the mound, scattering one run and five hits over a career-best six innings of work. Connor Muly, Corey Klak and Jason Hartline, who earned his first career save, then combined to allow one run over three innings of relief.

Overall, Old Dominion (2-and-2) pitchers struck out seven and walked none, while Richmond (2-and-2) issued eight walks.

At the plate, freshman DJ Lardge went 2-for-3 and hit his first career home run, which helped ODU erase an early 1-0 deficit. Devon Adams went 3-for-3 with a run and an RBI.

"I think we were just ready to go today," said Lardge. "And it showed."

ODU carried a 2-1 lead into the eighth inning and then added two key insurance runs in the eighth. The Spiders threatened in the ninth with a run, but Hartline closed the door, stranding two runners on base.

The Monarchs have now won five straight home openers.

"We still left a lot of runs out there and that is something we are working through early," said Finwood. "Those guys in the middle of the order, we need to get some run production from."

Up next, ODU hosts Kansas State of the Big 12 this weekend at The Bud.