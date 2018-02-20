Navy man convicted of engaging in multiple sex acts with child sentenced to 32 years in prison

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A Navy man convicted of engaging in multiple sexual acts with a child under the age of 13 was sentenced Tuesday to more than 32 years in prison.

27-year-old Matthew Robert McMeans of Virginia Beach was sentenced to three counts of Forcible Sodomy – Victim Under Age 13, two counts of Aggravated Sexual Battery – Victim Under Age 13, Rape – Victim Under Age 13, Object Sexual Penetration and Use Computer to Commit Sex Offense w/Minor. He pleaded guilty on October 3, 2017.

The judge presiding over the case sentenced McMeans to 90 years in prison with 57 years and 6 months suspended, leaving 32 years and 6 months to serve.

According to evidence, on May 25, 2015, McMeans went to the home of a child under the age of 13 and knocked on her window and asked her to come to his house; she declined. Instead, McMeans had the child lean her body out the window and engaged in sexual contact with her.

McMeans’ employment with the U.S. Navy caused him to leave town for the next month. When he returned, he contacted the child again between June and July. McMeans took her out of her bedroom window to a vacant house and engaged in sexual contact with her.

On another occasion, McMeans contacted the child on Snapchat and convinced her to come to his house, where more sexual contact took place. Evidence also proved that on July 4, 2016, McMeans saw the child at a party and engaged in sexual contact with her once again.

During the last encounter on January 27, 2017, McMeans contacted the child via Facebook Messenger and tried to get her to send him nude photos. This incident was reported to police when the child reported the previous incidents to a family member.

