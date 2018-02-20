Man sentenced to 133 years for deadly Newport News home invasion

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News man was sentenced to 133 years behind bars for a fatal home invasion.

Jason Robles, 31, was found guilty of second degree murder, three counts of abduction, abduction by force to deprive, malicious wounding, six counts of use of a firearm in commission of a felony and discharge of a firearm in an occupied building.

The incident happened on May 10, 2014. Newport News Police responded to reports of a shooting victim a convenience store in the 2600 block of Jefferson Avenue around 3:56 a.m.

A 29-year-old Newport News woman with a gunshot wound to her arm told officers that a second woman had been shot inside a home in the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue. Police and medics found the second victim with a gunshot wound to the head. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to witnesses, both victims along with two men and four children were in the house when there was a knock at the door.

As the door was opened, three men forced their way in. During the altercation that followed, the victims were shot. The suspects left the area and the surviving victim, the children (ages 5-8) and the two men then went to the convenience store.