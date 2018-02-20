Local music venue hiring for seasonal, part-time positions

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A local music venue is looking for rock stars, but you don’t need to have musical talent to apply.

Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach announced Tuesday that it will hold a seasonal job fair on Saturday, March 10 from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

The job fair will take place at Landstown Middle School at 2204 Recreation Dr. in Virginia Beach.

The venue is hiring for seasonal, part-time positions including: security, ushers, ticket takers, cleaning crew, parking lot attendants, production personnel and more.

Interviews will be conducted on-site, but those interested may also fill out applications online in advance using this link. To do so, follow these steps:

Choose “Open Job Search”

Location – City: Virginia Beach

Choose the department that interests you

Click “Apply”

Create account

Fill out information

Click here to apply.