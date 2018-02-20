Isle of Wight student arrested for threatening statements against school on social media

ISLE OF WIGHT, Co., Va. – A student has been arrested after being accused of posting threats against a school on social media.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office said they were told about a threat via social media where a specific threat was published targeting a high school in the County.

Investigators said they were able to identify a 17-year-old who they believe was responsible for posting the threat on social media and the juvenile was charged with a class 5 felony.

He was taken to Chesapeake Juvenile Services and will eventually have a detention hearing. Deputies said the student made a threat against a local school and that a thorough investigation didn’t uncover any means to actually carry out the threat.

The Isle of Wight County School administration was contacted concerning this threat and assisted in the investigation, deputies said.

There will be an increased presence of law enforcement personnel at all county schools for the near foreseeable future.

At this time deputies said there are no additional credible threats being investigated and the presence of these deputies is meant to reassure families.

IWCS said Tuesday the teen arrested was a Smithfield High School student and that the incident will be handled by the division as a student disciplinary matter.

This is one arrest of a few Tuesday after multiple local schools received threats.

Click here for full coverage on local schools receiving social media threats.

Related:

16-year-old charged for making threats on social media targeting Southampton High School

Virginia Beach Middle School student arrested, charged for making social media threats

14-year-old Lake Taylor Middle School student arrested for threatening classmates