In 2018 home opener, ODU baseball seeks revenge on Richmond

NORFOLK, Va. – Last season, the Old Dominion baseball team was one of the first four teams left out of the 64-team NCAA baseball postseason tournament.

Many felt, had the Monarchs won just one more game during the regular season – especially late in the year, ODU would’ve earned an at large berth to the postseason. One of ODU’s late-season losses? A defeat at Richmond during the second-to-last week of the regular season.

Richmond defeated the Monarchs, 5-1, in Richmond May 9th, in what proved to be an RPI-damaging loss for ODU down the stretch. In that game, Richmond threw its normal Sunday starter Layne Looney, who tossed six shutout innings for the win.

Tuesday, the Monarchs host the Spiders in ODU’s 2018 home opener.

“The home opener – that’s the one,” first baseman Vinnie Pasquantino said smiling. “Your friends are there, your family is there. Tuesday will be special for a lot of people. Plus, Richmond was a big loss for us last year. It’s early in the season, but an in-state rival will be a big one.”

After opening the season 1-and-2 this past weekend at the Sunshine State Classic in Kissimmee, Florida, Old Dominion hosts the Spiders at 3:00 p.m. ODU leads the all-time series, 65-61.