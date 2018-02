HAMPTON, Va. – Police have made an arrest in a shooting that critically injured a 12-year-old girl.

The shooting happened on December 5, 2017 in the 2500 block of Laguard Ave.

18-year-old Quayshawn Gaskins has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

Gaskins has been charged with one count of Unlawful Wounding, police said.

