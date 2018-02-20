Hampton Police looking for information after pizza restaurant attempted burglary

HAMPTON, Va. – Police are seeking the public’s assistance in finding the suspect in connection with an attempted burglary that happened overnight February 17.

Between 10:30 p.m. and 10:50 p.m., the unknown suspect entered the Andrea’s Pizza Restaurant located in the 1100 block of West Mercury Boulevard.

Police said the preliminary investigation revealed the suspect forced entry into the business by breaking the glass of the business door. Once inside the suspect rummaged through the business but no items were found to be missing from the restaurant.

The suspect is described as a tall, unknown race male, who was last seen wearing black pants with a white stripe down the leg of the pants, a dark colored hooded jacket and operating a large unknown make or model SUV type vehicle.

Police are asking that if anyone knows the suspect or may have saw or heard anything suspicious in the area on that night to call 757-727-6111 or the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.