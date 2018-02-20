× First Warning Forecast: Record Breaking Warmth

Meteorologist Madeline Evans’ First Warning Forecast

Sunshine is finally breaking through after a cloudy and foggy start this morning. Temperatures have already warmed in some spots to the upper 70s. Wallops Island broke its old record high of 69 with a high of 75 this afternoon. Cape Hatteras has also reached 74 which breaks its old record of 71. We will continue to see a slight chance of some scattered showers sneaking in through the afternoon and evening.

We will be even warmer tomorrow with some areas even breaking into the 80s which could break more records. Normal high this time of year is 52. We will see a mix of sun and clouds tomorrow with a slim chance for a shower. Wind will pick up Wednesday, SW at 5 to 15 mph.

Rain chances will increase for Thursday and Friday as an area of low pressure moves into the region. Highs will cool into the low and mid 60s for the end of the work week.

Today: AM Fog, Partly Sunny, Isolated Showers (20%), Warmer. Highs in the mid 70s. Winds: S 5-10

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Stray Showers (10%). Lows in the upper 50s. Winds: S 5-10

Tomorrow: Partly Cloudy, Stray Showers (10%), Warmer. Highs in the upper 70s. Winds: SW 5-15

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

February 20th

1947 Winter Storm: Richmond 4.5″ snow

For weather updates on Facebook: MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Twitter: @MadelineEvansWx

Follow me on Instagram: @MadelineEvansWx

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.