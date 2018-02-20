Ernie Els, Nick Price among celebrities confirmed for 3rd annual Begin Again Celebrity Classic

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA – PGA TOUR professional Marc Leishman and wife Audrey announce the third annual Begin Again Celebrity Classic presented by The Somers Jones Group and Merrill Lynch, a two-day event held to help families in need in the Virginia Beach community and beyond. The event will take place Sunday, May 6 at the Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel and Monday, May 7 at the Bayville Golf Club.

“Since its inception, the Begin Again Foundation has received tremendous support and love from many and we couldn’t be more excited to show our appreciation as we host our Celebrity Classic for the third year,” says Marc Leishman. “This year, we have so much to share that our past one-day event has turned into two as we showcase why we do what we do.”

The weekend will kick off on Sunday, May 6 at the Hilton Virginia Beach Oceanfront Hotel for the New Beginnings Gala sponsored by Paramount Builders, Inc. and Atlantic Bay Mortgage Group as the Foundation will showcase the heart behind its giving. The Gala will feature delicious food, drinks and entertainment by country music recording artist, Colt Ford. The event will continue Monday, May 7 at the exclusive Bayville Golf Club for a round of golf with celebrities and will include awards, contests and lunch. Confirmed celebrity golfers include Nick Price, Ernie Els, Kent Bazemore, Charley Hoffman, Kevin Sorbo, Harold Varner, Ian Baker-Finch, Amanda Balionis, Philip Boyd, Greg Chalmers, Brendan Fehr, Bruce Smith and many more.

“With every story we read detailing a life lost to Sepsis or a family unable to afford lifesaving prescriptions, our passion swells and our mission to help grows,” states Audrey Leishman. “This is our favorite event of the year as it helps us raise awareness and money to help those in need. Our Foundation, though only three years old, continues to grow into something that we have only dreamed of.”

To sponsor a table, purchase individual tickets for the New Beginnings Gala or to reserve your spot for golf, visit http://beginagainfoundation.com/celebrity-classic/.

About Begin Again Foundation

Founded by PGA TOUR player Marc Leishman and his wife Audrey, the Begin Again Foundation was born out of a fiery passion for helping others. Inspired by Audrey’s near-death experience in April 2015 the Foundation works to bring life’s most pressing needs to families experiencing medical and life crises. To learn more about the programs visit www.beginagainfoundation.com.